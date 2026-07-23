Cutline Kinetic 4

Create a punchy opener with this glitch-driven kinetic title. Crisp, oversized typography and rapid slice distortions deliver instant impact, while the transparent background lets you overlay the animation onto any footage. Easily edit multiple lines of text, switch fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. The minimal, monochrome aesthetic keeps the message clear and modern, and the energetic pacing grabs attention fast. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, promos, or social overlays when you need a bold, tech-leaning statement that’s quick to customize and ready to drop into any edit.