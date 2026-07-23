Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cutline Kinetic 4 - Original - Poster image

Cutline Kinetic 4

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Glitch
Glitch effects
Glitch artifacts
Bold
8exports
rating
Create a punchy opener with this glitch-driven kinetic title. Crisp, oversized typography and rapid slice distortions deliver instant impact, while the transparent background lets you overlay the animation onto any footage. Easily edit multiple lines of text, switch fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. The minimal, monochrome aesthetic keeps the message clear and modern, and the energetic pacing grabs attention fast. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, promos, or social overlays when you need a bold, tech-leaning statement that’s quick to customize and ready to drop into any edit.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us