Cutline Kinetic 12

Make your message pop with a clean, high‑impact glitch title. This transparent motion title centers two lines of bold typography inside sleek bars, enhanced by tasteful glitch accents and snappy animation. Ideal for intros, captions, and dynamic overlays, it’s fully customizable—adjust fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors for text, bars, and accents. The minimalist design ensures maximum readability over any footage while keeping a modern, energetic vibe. Deliver punchy statements in seconds with precise timing and a polished finish that fits content creators, brands, and editors alike.