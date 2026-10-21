Chained Lyrics

Create a hard-hitting lyric video with kinetic typography wrapped in bold chrome chains. This design keeps lyrics front and center with punchy, beat-ready motion that’s perfect for hooks and rapid verses. Customize fonts, colors, and line breaks, add your logo, and swap the background while preserving the signature chain look. Variable duration adapts to your track length for seamless delivery on YouTube, Spotify Canvas, and social feeds. If you want a gritty, industrial, high-contrast look that stays readable and on-brand, this template delivers an aggressive, stylish lyric experience.