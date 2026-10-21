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Chains Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Chained Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Bold
Music visualization
Music
Chains
7exports
rating
Create a hard-hitting lyric video with kinetic typography wrapped in bold chrome chains. This design keeps lyrics front and center with punchy, beat-ready motion that’s perfect for hooks and rapid verses. Customize fonts, colors, and line breaks, add your logo, and swap the background while preserving the signature chain look. Variable duration adapts to your track length for seamless delivery on YouTube, Spotify Canvas, and social feeds. If you want a gritty, industrial, high-contrast look that stays readable and on-brand, this template delivers an aggressive, stylish lyric experience.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us