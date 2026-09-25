Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Undeground Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Undeground Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Grunge
Music visualization
Music
Urban
8exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a gritty, urban lyric video. This template pairs bold kinetic typography with dark, distressed city and subway backdrops for maximum impact. Customize lyric color, logo color, paper and background tones, font leading, and line breaks by word or character. The centered layout keeps lines clear and readable, while key words punch in full-screen for emphasis. Perfect for hip‑hop, rap, and hard‑hitting releases that demand attitude and clarity. Drop in your audio and lyrics, brand it with your logo, and export a powerful, streetwise video your audience will remember.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us