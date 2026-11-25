Make your lyrics hit hard. This bold lyric video template pairs oversized kinetic typography with an industrial barbed‑wire motif and a dark duotone palette. Energetic, beat‑synced motion keeps every line clear and impactful, while the metallic aesthetic adds grit and attitude. Customize fonts, spacing, colors, and logo to match your brand, and fine‑tune line breaks for perfect phrasing. Ideal for singles, visual albums, and social teasers, it delivers high readability, aggressive style, and fast turnaround for music releases that demand attention.