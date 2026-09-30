Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorcut Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Colorcut Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Papercraft
Paper cutout
7exports
rating
Turn your track into a bold papercraft lyric video. Centered, high‑impact typography sits inside a vibrant frame of cut‑paper shapes, set against a textured dark backdrop with subtle film grain and light‑leak accents. Paste your timed lyrics, add your audio, and the video adapts to the full song. Customize fonts, size, leading, and automatic line breaks, recolor the entire palette, and drop in a logo for brand consistency. Clean fades keep lines readable across genres. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social content where clarity and style matter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us