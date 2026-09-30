Colorcut Lyrics

Turn your track into a bold papercraft lyric video. Centered, high‑impact typography sits inside a vibrant frame of cut‑paper shapes, set against a textured dark backdrop with subtle film grain and light‑leak accents. Paste your timed lyrics, add your audio, and the video adapts to the full song. Customize fonts, size, leading, and automatic line breaks, recolor the entire palette, and drop in a logo for brand consistency. Clean fades keep lines readable across genres. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social content where clarity and style matter.