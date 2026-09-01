Tear & Rave
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
12exports
Promote your music event with a fierce, DIY punk-zine aesthetic. This template combines ripped-paper titles, bold typography, gritty halftone crowd imagery and analog grain for an underground vibe. Fast tear reveals, slice wipes and staggered motion keep the pace energetic while a final card clearly presents date, time, venue and logo. Customize headlines, details, images and colors to match your brand. Perfect for concerts, club nights and festival slots where a raw, attention-grabbing style drives turnout.
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