Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tear & Rave - Original - Poster image

Tear & Rave

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Event promo
Papercraft
Music
12exports
rating
Promote your music event with a fierce, DIY punk-zine aesthetic. This template combines ripped-paper titles, bold typography, gritty halftone crowd imagery and analog grain for an underground vibe. Fast tear reveals, slice wipes and staggered motion keep the pace energetic while a final card clearly presents date, time, venue and logo. Customize headlines, details, images and colors to match your brand. Perfect for concerts, club nights and festival slots where a raw, attention-grabbing style drives turnout.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us