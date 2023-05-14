Clean Quote Title 2
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Present your favorite quotes with a clean, elegant motion title. This transparent overlay features a smooth gradient panel, balanced two-column layout, and refined typography for easy readability. Gentle slide-ins and staggered reveals create a calm rhythm that suits YouTube, social posts, or presentations. Customize the quote and author fields, adjust fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. With its minimalist design and graceful motion, this template makes your words the center of attention—polished, modern, and ready to drop over any footage.
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