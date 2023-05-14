Clean Quote Title 5

Elevate your words with a clean, minimalist quote title. This transparent overlay frames your message with a refined rectangular outline and prominent quotation marks, enhanced by soft gradient accents. Smooth, relaxed motion draws attention with a typewriter text reveal and a subtle outline build for the frame. Perfect for social clips, YouTube chapters, interviews, presentations, and reels. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and let your quotes speak with clarity and elegance.