Clean Quote Title 4

Present your favorite lines with a clean, elegant quote title. This transparent overlay features refined typography, a speech-frame outline, and soft gradient accents. The quote and attribution type on smoothly for a calm, focused reveal that works over any video or background. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. Ideal for YouTube, social posts, reels cut-ins, presentations, and podcasts—anywhere you want a tasteful, minimal quote moment that looks professional and modern.