Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Quote Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Clean Quote Title 4

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Quotes
Motion title
Minimal
Quotation marks
Typewriter effect
148exports
rating
Present your favorite lines with a clean, elegant quote title. This transparent overlay features refined typography, a speech-frame outline, and soft gradient accents. The quote and attribution type on smoothly for a calm, focused reveal that works over any video or background. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. Ideal for YouTube, social posts, reels cut-ins, presentations, and podcasts—anywhere you want a tasteful, minimal quote moment that looks professional and modern.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us