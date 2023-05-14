Clean Quote Title 3

Present your words with clarity and grace using a minimalist quote title overlay. This transparent motion title places your quote and author front and center, framed by a clean geometric panel and accented with soft gradient quotation marks. Smooth, staggered animations and elegant typography keep the focus on your message. Ideal for social content, educational videos, brand storytelling, or presentations. Easily customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your visual identity, then export a refined, modern graphic that elevates any footage without distraction.