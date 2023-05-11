Creative Title 2

Make your titles stand out with a clean, minimal motion title that overlays any footage. This transparent design centers a bold headline with a refined badge shape and a neat subtitle banner. Smooth, elegant animation and soft gradient styling keep the focus on your words. Easily customize fonts, colors, and both text lines to match your brand or project. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, presentations, and social posts, this versatile title card delivers clarity and polish in seconds—no clutter, just purposeful design and modern typography.