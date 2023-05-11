Creative Title 4
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
600exports
Showcase your message with a clean, minimal motion title overlay. This transparent, center-aligned badge features smooth, refined animation, a glowing outline, and room for both a headline and secondary text plus an optional logo. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, and branded social content, it keeps focus on your words while adding a modern edge. Quickly customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for an instant professional look.
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