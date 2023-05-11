Creative Title 7

Make your words stand out with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay pairs bold typography with a simple geometric accent and smooth animation. Ideal for intros, promos, presentations, and social media, it highlights a headline and supporting line without visual clutter. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand. The refined two‑column layout and centered composition ensure legibility and balance across content. Elevate your edits with a modern, elegant title that enhances videos without stealing the spotlight.