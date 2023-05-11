Creative Title 6

Elevate your videos with a clean, minimal motion title overlay designed to let your words shine. This transparent title is perfect for promos, presentations, and social media, featuring smooth line wipes, circular accents, and refined typography. Customize headline and subtitle text, adjust colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage for an instant, elegant upgrade. With streamlined geometry and subtle transitions, it’s a versatile choice for creators seeking modern, sophisticated titles that look great everywhere.