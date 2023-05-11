Creative Title 5

Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal motion title overlay. This versatile template pairs elegant typography with a subtle line-wipe reveal and a sleek gradient accent. It’s fully customizable—edit two text lines, choose your font, and adjust colors for light or dark footage. The transparent background makes it easy to drop over any video, presentation, or social post. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and branded callouts, it delivers modern style without visual clutter. Elevate your content with refined motion and sharp readability across any backdrop.