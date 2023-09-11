Halloween Titles 1

Set a chilling tone with a spooky Halloween motion title. This transparent overlay centers a glowing cauldron amid drifting particles and eerie textures, framed by bold horror-style typography. Ideal for intros, outros, and scene breaks, it’s easy to customize with your own fonts and colors to match any brand or channel. The design pairs a dark palette with warm glow for maximum contrast, delivering an unmistakably Halloween vibe for YouTube, streams, promos, or party announcements.