Halloween Titles 2

Bring spine-chilling energy to your videos with a glitch-driven Halloween motion title. This transparent overlay blends floating pumpkins, eerie lightning textures, and a bold centered headline for instant impact. Perfect for intros, outros, trailers, or seasonal promos, it combines fast, high-contrast animation with a dark, spooky vibe. Customize your texts, font, and colors to match your brand or event, then drop it over footage for a polished, cinematic finish. Ideal for creators, YouTubers, and event hosts who want a quick, stylish Halloween title that looks pro and grabs attention.