Halloween Titles 4

Set the tone for your spooky content with a horror-themed motion title. This transparent overlay features cinematic 3D lettering, a menacing central blade, blood splatters, and dramatic light rays on a dark backdrop. Perfect for intros, teasers, trailers, and stream overlays. Customize headline and subtitle, adjust colors, choose your font, and add your soundtrack. The smooth blur-to-sharp reveal and slasher vibe deliver instant Halloween atmosphere for YouTube, social content, events, or parties. Brand it fast and scare up engagement.