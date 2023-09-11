Halloween Titles 3

Bring eerie energy to your videos with a spooky neon Halloween title overlay. A glowing rounded frame, jack‑o’-lantern accents, and grungy textures create a moody, cinematic look. This transparent motion title is perfect for intros and outros across YouTube, streams, promos, and events. Customize headline and subtitle, pick your fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins, subtle fades, and hovering motion add suspense without overpowering your footage. Drop it over any background and light up your content with a haunting Halloween vibe in seconds.