Halloween Titles 5

Set the mood for Halloween with a spooky motion title overlay. A glowing moon rises over a graveyard silhouette as fog and grunge textures reveal your headline and subtitle. This transparent title works perfectly over your footage as an intro, chapter card, or outro. Customize fonts, colors, and text fields to match your brand or event. Designed for a dark, horror-inspired aesthetic with clean flat shapes and atmospheric details, it’s ideal for YouTube, promos, and social content.