Nature's Reveal - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a nature-inspired 3D logo animation. A leaf-covered sphere shifts from fresh greens to warm autumn tones before swirling foliage and a luminous ring unveil your logo. Smooth, elegant motion and a clean, airy background make it perfect for intros or outros. Easily customize colors for the background, particles and scene, adjust the tagline and font, and match your aspect ratio for any platform. A refined, atmospheric reveal that pairs organic textures with modern motion graphics to deliver a memorable first impression.