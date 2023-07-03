Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Nature's Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Nature's Reveal - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Nature
3D motion graphics
Leaf
56exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a nature-inspired 3D logo animation. A leaf-covered sphere shifts from fresh greens to warm autumn tones before swirling foliage and a luminous ring unveil your logo. Smooth, elegant motion and a clean, airy background make it perfect for intros or outros. Easily customize colors for the background, particles and scene, adjust the tagline and font, and match your aspect ratio for any platform. A refined, atmospheric reveal that pairs organic textures with modern motion graphics to deliver a memorable first impression.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
hushahir profile image
hushahir
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Magic Nature Unveil - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Magic Nature Unveil - Square Original theme video
Autumn Halo
By nixmotion
Edit
00:08
Autumn Halo Original theme video
Leaves Reveal
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:10
Leaves Reveal Original theme video
Swirl of Leaves - Square
By Harchenko
Edit
00:10
Swirl of Leaves - Square Original theme video
Autumn Leaves - Square
By S_WorX
Edit
00:15
Autumn Leaves - Square Original theme video
Abstract Foliage - Square
By Lord_Varan
Edit
00:05
Abstract Foliage - Square Original theme video
Emergent Leaves Intro
By oasisfx
Edit
00:13
Emergent Leaves Intro Original theme video
Elegant Nature Reveal - Square
By thundermotion2021
Edit
00:08
Elegant Nature Reveal - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us