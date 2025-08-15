Menu
Triple Card Reveal - Vertical
Created by iamkoltunov
32exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
60fps
3videos
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Immerse your audience in a world of sophistication with our Triple Card Reveal template, designed to introduce your brand with elegance. With seamless 3D card animations leading to a striking logo reveal, customize this video to tell your brand's story exquisitely across any display. It's a choice blend of drama and professionalism for any purpose.
By 12artlife12
4s
6
3
8
Step into a whimsical world where a single drop ignites a spiral of fun with our Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro. With just a splash, watch your logo take center stage, emerging through a blaze of playful flames and color. Tailor it with your own fonts and colors to match your brand's personality. Ideal for any use, our template transforms ordinary into extraordinary, perfect for intros or impactful standalone brand videos.
By KloneDike
6s
2
3
5
Introduce your brand with the sleek sophistication of Outline Radiance Reveal. The animation outlines your logo with a luminous touch, adding dimension and a cinematic quality ideal for modern businesses. Perfectly suited as a tech-savvy intro or stylish brand opener, customize with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to make a powerful statement.
By KloneDike
5s
2
2
3
Your brand's unveiling is a moment to cherish. Do it justice with our refined Outline Glow Reveal template, accented by customizable colors and smooth effects. It sets the stage for your logo to take a graceful bow in front of your awe-struck audience. This template is a go-to for any brand looking to make a powerful entrance or exit.
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
14
Introducing the ultimate reveal with a blend of sophistication and energy using our meticulously designed 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus towards your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logo before the viewer's eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logo and brand message, ready to be the engaging intro or singular visual statement you need.
By buenka
4s
6
2
5
Capture the essence of texture and time with our Paper Memo Spotify Canvas template that mimics the feel of ink on paper. This Spotify Canvas is a storyteller's dream, ideal for platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. With a scribble animation and an authentic camera flash highlight, your message takes center stage on a grungy paper canvas. Customize with your text and brand colors to create an unforgettable social media presence.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
11
Glow Boundaries Intro delivers a stunning 3D logo reveal with dynamic glowing lines surging inward, casting mesmerizing reflections. As the perspective shifts, radiant neon trails amplify the cinematic impact with a sleek, high-energy glow. Customize this thrilling template with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a bold, unforgettable impression. Perfect for luxury branding, film intros, or event promos across any platform.
By Goldenmotion
5s
3
3
11
Step into the limelight with Radiant Collision, where sleek neon streaks dash and collide to reveal your brand. Foster an electrifying first impression on YouTube or social media with a logo intro that combines movement and light in a radiant burst of energy. Tailor fonts and colors to fit your identity, and let shimmering particles announce your presence in full force.
By thundermotion2021
5s
2
3
9
Step into the digital past with our Crazy Smash Reveal template, where vibrant, retro-futuristic visuals meet modern sophistication. Watch as scan lines and electric pixels form a tunnel leading to a dynamic, polygonal logo reveal set against a purple grid. Customization is at your fingertips, with options for the logo, tagline, fonts, and color schemes. Perfect for any platform, this video is the ideal blend of yesterday’s charm and today’s digital flair.
