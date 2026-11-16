Turn your announcement into a living poster. This vertical story promo blends futuristic HUD design with infrared thermal accents and bold gradient titles. A clear two‑column layout showcases a hero image alongside stacked panels for highlights, while animated bars and scan cues guide the eye. Multiple text fields and media placeholders help you present dates, details, and features with precision. Fine‑tune colors, glow and texture to match any brand. Ideal for event teasers, artist spotlights, product drops and tech‑forward campaigns that demand attention in social feeds.