Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Doodle Delights - Original - Poster image

Doodle Delights

00:39 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Hand-drawn
Slideshow
Promo
Torn paper
Papercraft
416exports
rating
Add a handcrafted spark to your content with a playful, hand-drawn slideshow. This template blends doodle illustrations, papercraft frames, and torn‑paper reveals with stop‑motion charm. Showcase photos or clips inside rounded and circular cutouts, punctuated by bold, friendly titles. It’s ideal for promos, intros, and creative presentations that need a unique sketchbook aesthetic. Adjust colors, swap media, and personalize text to match your brand. With its lighthearted mood, this design makes messages feel approachable, memorable, and fun.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us