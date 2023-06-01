Doodle Delights

Add a handcrafted spark to your content with a playful, hand-drawn slideshow. This template blends doodle illustrations, papercraft frames, and torn‑paper reveals with stop‑motion charm. Showcase photos or clips inside rounded and circular cutouts, punctuated by bold, friendly titles. It’s ideal for promos, intros, and creative presentations that need a unique sketchbook aesthetic. Adjust colors, swap media, and personalize text to match your brand. With its lighthearted mood, this design makes messages feel approachable, memorable, and fun.