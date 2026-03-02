Youtube intro for cooking channel
Retro Chrome Aesthetic Title 3 - Original - Poster image

Radiant Chrome 3

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Bold
Synthwave
Glow
7exports
rating
Make your headline impossible to miss with this neon chrome 3D motion title. A bold extruded headline takes center stage amid floating geometric shapes, glowing gradients, and tasteful depth of field. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, and promos, it blends synthwave color, metallic sheen, and smooth fluid animation. Easily customize multiple text lines, fonts, colors, glow, tint, vignette, noise, and pixelation to match your brand. Fast to edit and striking on any platform, this template delivers a polished, modern-retro look that grabs attention from the first frame.
kalinichev profile image
kalinichev
Edit
