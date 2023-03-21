Grunge Podcast Date - Vertical

Launch your podcast or radio show in style with this energetic vertical promo. A gritty grunge aesthetic blends halftone dots, torn paper and paint splatters, while smartphone and earbud visuals set the audio mood. Bold, kinetic typography highlights your show title, guest names and schedule, with a neat highlight bar and a subtle waveform accent. Fully customize colors, fonts and text to match your brand and publish-ready story format for Reels, Stories and Shorts. Make your next episode announcement or livestream reminder impossible to miss.