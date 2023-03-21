Grunge Podcast Logo - Vertical

Launch your show with attitude. This vertical grunge podcast intro combines a bold logo animation with comic halftone textures, electric lightning bolts and paint-stroke highlights. Add your podcast name, upload a logo, and update colors to match your brand. The fast, energetic motion is perfect for stories, reels, teasers and channel bumpers. Ideal for podcasts and radio shows that want raw, punchy visuals and instant recognition. Customize in seconds and publish a high-impact opener that looks handcrafted yet modern.