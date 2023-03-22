Grunge Podcast Note - Vertical

Promote your podcast or radio show with an energetic vertical story card featuring gritty grunge textures, torn paper edges, halftone dots and bold typography. This template includes animated headlines, a show name field and a subtitle area, framed by oversized quote marks and headphone icons for instant podcast vibes. Smooth slide-ins and line wipes keep attention on your message. Easily tailor the vibrant color scheme and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for episode teasers, announcements, reels and shorts, it helps you ship eye-catching content in minutes.