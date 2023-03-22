Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Podcast Note - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Grunge Podcast Note - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Podcast
Grunge
Promo
Paper
125exports
rating
Promote your podcast or radio show with an energetic vertical story card featuring gritty grunge textures, torn paper edges, halftone dots and bold typography. This template includes animated headlines, a show name field and a subtitle area, framed by oversized quote marks and headphone icons for instant podcast vibes. Smooth slide-ins and line wipes keep attention on your message. Easily tailor the vibrant color scheme and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for episode teasers, announcements, reels and shorts, it helps you ship eye-catching content in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us