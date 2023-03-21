Grunge Podcast Open - Vertical

Kick off your podcast or radio show with an energetic, vertical opener built for stories and reels. This template combines bold typography, torn and crumpled paper textures, halftone dots, and vibrant colors to spotlight your hosts, show title, and schedule. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand. The two-column layout keeps portraits and labels clear, while quick slide-in animations create hype without sacrificing readability. Perfect for promos, teasers, and livestream announcements, it’s a fast, eye-catching way to introduce your content on social platforms.