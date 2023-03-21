Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Podcast Open - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Grunge Podcast Open - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 2 videos · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Grunge
Podcast
Promo
Story video
357exports
rating
Kick off your podcast or radio show with an energetic, vertical opener built for stories and reels. This template combines bold typography, torn and crumpled paper textures, halftone dots, and vibrant colors to spotlight your hosts, show title, and schedule. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand. The two-column layout keeps portraits and labels clear, while quick slide-in animations create hype without sacrificing readability. Perfect for promos, teasers, and livestream announcements, it’s a fast, eye-catching way to introduce your content on social platforms.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us