Grunge Podcast Promo - Vertical

Promote your podcast with a high-energy, vertical promo built around a bold, grunge poster aesthetic. A hero microphone, animated lightning accents, and halftone textures create instant impact for stories and reels. Easily customize the headline, colors, and audio to match your brand. The centered layout and punchy motion make your show title unmistakable, while retro textures add personality. Perfect for teasers, episode drops, or trailer ads across social platforms—fast to edit and designed to grab attention.