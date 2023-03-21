Grunge Transition Torn Paper - Post

Create attention-grabbing cuts with a grunge torn-paper stinger. This transparent overlay features tactile papercraft textures, ripped edges, and bold diagonal motion for high-energy transitions. Perfect for promos, intros, reels, and quick post-format edits, it covers the frame and cleanly reveals your next scene. Adjust the color controls to match your brand and drop it over footage anywhere you need a punchy switch. Simple to customize and export-ready, it delivers distressed style with crisp, modern animation.