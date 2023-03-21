Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Grunge Transition Torn Paper - Post - Original - Poster image

Grunge Transition Torn Paper - Post

00:03 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Grunge
Torn paper
Tear reveal
39exports
rating
Create attention-grabbing cuts with a grunge torn-paper stinger. This transparent overlay features tactile papercraft textures, ripped edges, and bold diagonal motion for high-energy transitions. Perfect for promos, intros, reels, and quick post-format edits, it covers the frame and cleanly reveals your next scene. Adjust the color controls to match your brand and drop it over footage anywhere you need a punchy switch. Simple to customize and export-ready, it delivers distressed style with crisp, modern animation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us