Grunge Transition Glue Paper - Post

Create punchy scene changes with a gritty, grunge paper stinger. A diagonal paper wipe covers the frame, then bold brush strokes tear it away, revealing your next shot—perfect for fast, high-energy edits. The overlay is fully transparent at the start and end, so it drops neatly over your timeline. Tweak two background colors to match your brand or mood. Ideal for reels, posts, promos, and channel branding when you want texture, attitude, and speed without adding clutter.