Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Grunge Transition Glue Paper - Post - Original - Poster image

Grunge Transition Glue Paper - Post

00:02 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Grunge
Crumpled paper
Full-screen wipe
31exports
rating
Create punchy scene changes with a gritty, grunge paper stinger. A diagonal paper wipe covers the frame, then bold brush strokes tear it away, revealing your next shot—perfect for fast, high-energy edits. The overlay is fully transparent at the start and end, so it drops neatly over your timeline. Tweak two background colors to match your brand or mood. Ideal for reels, posts, promos, and channel branding when you want texture, attitude, and speed without adding clutter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us