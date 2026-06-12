Neon Shear - Square

Ignite your brand with a modern neon logo reveal. Diagonal light slashes assemble your mark with luminous glow, smooth motion, and crisp contrast on a dark stage. Ideal for intros and outros, this template keeps focus on your logo while a clean tagline fades in beneath. Easily adjust brand colors, text, and glow accents to match your identity. The minimal, futuristic style and fluid animation deliver a high-impact, professional first impression for social posts, promos, and channel branding.