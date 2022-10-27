Brave Alert Overlay

Give your live stream a punchy, grunge-style alert that stands out. This transparent overlay centers a bold title on a rugged, cracked panel with subtle accents, perfect for event notifications and on-stream callouts. It’s easy to brand with customizable text, font, and colors, and it composites cleanly over gameplay or camera feeds. Ideal for OBS or any broadcast setup, this alert overlay helps you grab attention without blocking the action. Personalize it in seconds and keep your channel’s look consistent, sharp, and unmistakably yours.