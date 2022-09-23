Brave Stream Screen

Build a striking stream screen that keeps viewers engaged between segments. This bold, grunge design features a centered title stack and a gritty textured backdrop, ideal for starting soon, be right back, or ending screens. Quickly customize headline, pretitle, and subtitle, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune background, shape, and stroke colors to match your brand. The dark palette and subtle ambient motion make it easy to read and loop-friendly for any stream. Perfect for creators who want a strong, cohesive live presence without sacrificing clarity.