Brave Stinger Transition

Give your stream a punchy, professional cut with this grunge stinger transition. Fractured shards surge to a full-frame wipe, cleanly masking your scene change before disintegrating back to transparency. Designed for overlays, it features a minimal duotone look, gritty textures, and energetic motion that fits fast-paced content. Easily adjust background, shapes, and stroke colors to match your branding, and drop in your preferred audio. Ideal for gaming, creators, and live events seeking a sleek, consistent transition that doesn’t distract—just elevates your production quality.