Brave Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a bold, gritty edge with a looping, transparent webcam frame. This stream element features a cracked, grunge-styled border designed to sit cleanly over your facecam. Tailor the colors to match your brand and keep your broadcast cohesive across scenes. Built for streamers and content creators, it’s lightweight, seamless, and compatible with popular streaming setups. Drop it on top of your camera feed to instantly enhance your on‑screen presence with a distinctive, high-contrast look.