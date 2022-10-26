Bubbles Alert Overlay

Make your alerts pop with a polished, glassy bubble overlay made for live streaming. This transparent alert features a sleek rounded panel, floating bubbles, and a subtle rainbow highlight. Customize the title and colors to match your brand, then drop it over your gameplay or IRL scenes. Smooth, gentle motion keeps the focus on your message without distracting your viewers. Ideal for follower, sub, tip, or raid notifications—clean, modern, and easy to brand. Add this refined 3D alert to your stream and keep your visuals consistent, stylish, and on-message.