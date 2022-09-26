Bubbles Stream Screen

Set a soothing tone for your livestream with a refined bubble-themed stream screen. This 3D motion graphics design features glossy, drifting bubbles over a dark gradient backdrop and a clean three-line title stack. Ideal for starting soon, BRB, and ending scenes, it’s fully customizable—change fonts, text, colors, and bubble aesthetics to match your brand. The smooth, relaxed motion keeps viewers engaged without distraction, fitting perfectly into any overlay package. Use it across platforms for an elegant, minimal, and atmospheric waiting screen that elevates your broadcast.