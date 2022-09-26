Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bubbles Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Bubbles Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Bubbles
Bubble
3D motion graphics
7.8Kexports
rating
Set a soothing tone for your livestream with a refined bubble-themed stream screen. This 3D motion graphics design features glossy, drifting bubbles over a dark gradient backdrop and a clean three-line title stack. Ideal for starting soon, BRB, and ending scenes, it’s fully customizable—change fonts, text, colors, and bubble aesthetics to match your brand. The smooth, relaxed motion keeps viewers engaged without distraction, fitting perfectly into any overlay package. Use it across platforms for an elegant, minimal, and atmospheric waiting screen that elevates your broadcast.
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Themes (12)
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us