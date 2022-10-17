Bubbles Stinger Transition

Add a crisp, professional scene change to your live streams with this bubble stinger transition. A cluster of glossy 3D bubbles quickly expands to cover the screen and then clears, masking your cut cleanly. Built as a transparent overlay, it drops right into your streaming setup and works across scenes and sources. Colors are fully customizable, so you can match your brand in seconds. Smooth, fluid motion and a dark, minimal look keep focus on your content while delivering an energetic, modern vibe. Perfect for creators who want a polished, on-brand transition.