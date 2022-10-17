Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bubbles Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Bubbles Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Bubbles
3D motion graphics
Bubble
1.9Kexports
rating
Add a crisp, professional scene change to your live streams with this bubble stinger transition. A cluster of glossy 3D bubbles quickly expands to cover the screen and then clears, masking your cut cleanly. Built as a transparent overlay, it drops right into your streaming setup and works across scenes and sources. Colors are fully customizable, so you can match your brand in seconds. Smooth, fluid motion and a dark, minimal look keep focus on your content while delivering an energetic, modern vibe. Perfect for creators who want a polished, on-brand transition.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us