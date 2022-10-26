Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bubbles Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Bubbles Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 audio
Webcam overlay
Stream elements
Webcam frame
Bubbles
3D motion graphics
470exports
rating
Enhance your live stream with a sleek, looping webcam overlay. This transparent facecam frame features subtle 3D gloss, floating bubbles, and gentle particles for a polished, professional look. Easily customize colors to match your brand or scene. Ideal for stream elements across platforms, the minimal design keeps your content in focus while adding elegant motion. Built to run seamlessly as a continuous loop, it’s perfect for creators who want a refined, distraction-free overlay that’s simple to set up and versatile for any broadcast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us