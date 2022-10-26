Bubbles Webcam Overlay

Enhance your live stream with a sleek, looping webcam overlay. This transparent facecam frame features subtle 3D gloss, floating bubbles, and gentle particles for a polished, professional look. Easily customize colors to match your brand or scene. Ideal for stream elements across platforms, the minimal design keeps your content in focus while adding elegant motion. Built to run seamlessly as a continuous loop, it’s perfect for creators who want a refined, distraction-free overlay that’s simple to set up and versatile for any broadcast.