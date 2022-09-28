Essential Alert Overlay

Add a sleek, professional alert to your live stream. This transparent overlay features a minimal, geometric banner with subtle triangular accents and smooth motion. Easily customize the text and colors to match your brand, then drop it into OBS, Streamlabs, or your editor of choice. Designed for on-stream notifications, it keeps focus on your content while delivering a polished, modern cue. Clean typography and restrained effects ensure readability at any resolution. Ideal for creators seeking a lightweight, distraction-free alert that elevates production value in seconds.