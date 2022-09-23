Essential Stream Screen
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6.5Kexports
Give your stream a professional pause with a sleek, minimal screen. This geometric 3D tunnel features subtle particles and clean typography, ideal for Starting Soon, BRB, Intermission or Ending messages. Customize fonts, sizes and colors to match your brand in seconds. The calm motion keeps viewers engaged without distraction, while the high-contrast monochrome style ensures maximum readability. A versatile, polished stream overlay ready for any channel aesthetic.
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