Essential Stinger Transition

Give your scene switches a crisp, professional edge with this minimal stinger transition. Diagonal geometric panels sweep across the frame, briefly covering the screen to hide the cut, then cleanly reveal your next scene. The transparent overlay is optimized for streaming workflows and designed to keep your brand front and center. Subtle particles add texture without clutter, while simple color controls let you match your palette in seconds. Perfect for streamers and creators who want a fast, elegant, and versatile stinger that blends seamlessly with any layout.