Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Essential Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Essential Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Geometric
Sliding panel
3.9Kexports
rating
Give your scene switches a crisp, professional edge with this minimal stinger transition. Diagonal geometric panels sweep across the frame, briefly covering the screen to hide the cut, then cleanly reveal your next scene. The transparent overlay is optimized for streaming workflows and designed to keep your brand front and center. Subtle particles add texture without clutter, while simple color controls let you match your palette in seconds. Perfect for streamers and creators who want a fast, elegant, and versatile stinger that blends seamlessly with any layout.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us