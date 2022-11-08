Essential Webcam Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 audio
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Give your stream a clean, professional look with this minimalist webcam overlay. The centered rectangular frame keeps focus on your facecam while subtle glossy highlights add polish without distraction. Colors are fully customizable to match any brand or scene. Designed to run smoothly for long sessions, it’s ideal for creators on any platform who want a refined, unobtrusive look that complements gameplay, podcasts, or IRL content.
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