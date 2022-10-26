Ethno Alert Overlay

Level up your live stream with a clean, transparent alert overlay built for instant visibility. A centered digital banner with geometric tribal accents frames your title, while smooth pop-in and slide-in motion grabs attention without overwhelming your content. Customize text and colors in seconds to match your brand. Ideal for alerts, notifications, and callouts across Twitch, YouTube, and more. The flat, minimal, geometric style ensures easy readability on any background and keeps your scenes looking professional and cohesive.