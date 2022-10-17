Ethno Stinger Transition

Bring punchy polish to your broadcasts with a bold, geometric stinger transition. This transparent overlay features a centered, ethno-inspired diamond motif that expands to cover the screen and cleanly reveal your next scene. Perfect for OBS and Streamlabs, it delivers fast, energetic motion without clutter. Tweak the colors to match your brand and toggle ripple accents for added flair. Ideal for creators seeking a flat-design, high-contrast transition that stays readable over any background.