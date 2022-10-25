Ethno Webcam Overlay

Give your facecam a distinctive look with a clean, geometric webcam overlay built for streaming. This transparent, looping frame features minimal flat design with tribal-inspired accents and a symmetrical, centered layout that keeps the focus on your content. Colors are easily customizable to match your brand or theme, and the motion is subtle so it won’t distract your audience. Ideal for live streams, gaming sessions, podcasts, and talk shows, it drops into OBS or any NLE with ease. Upgrade your stream presence with a refined, professional webcam frame.